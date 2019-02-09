2-10-10 UPDATE:
PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport opened Sunday morning after closing down on Saturday due to severe weather conditions.
However, some flights have already been cancelled.
Although the airport remains open as of right now the weather may change those plans throughout the day.
For updates, head to http://www.flytricities.com.
2-9-10 ORIGINAL STORY:
PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport is closing Saturday afternoon due to the weather.
According to the post, the airport will continue to monitor the weather and will work with the airlines to resume flights Sunday morning.