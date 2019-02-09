Tri-Cities Airport

2-10-10 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport opened Sunday morning after closing down on Saturday due to severe weather conditions.

However, some flights have already been cancelled. 

Although the airport remains open as of right now the weather may change those plans throughout the day.

For updates, head to http://www.flytricities.com

2-9-10 ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport is closing Saturday afternoon due to the weather. 

According to a post on the airport's Facebook page, the major winter storm that's moved through the area has created dangerous conditions that will prevent passengers and planes from arriving at the airport
 
The last flight for Saturday will arrive at approximately 3:00 p.m., after which, the airport will close to arriving and departing flights. 

According to the post, the airport will continue to monitor the weather and will work with the airlines to resume flights Sunday morning. 

Tags

Recommended for you