WASHINGTON - The federal mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes was set to expire on April 18th.
However, the Center for Disease Control decided to extend that expiration date until May 3rd because of an increase in COVID-19 cases with new variants.
I reached out to the Tri-Cities Airport today to see when it could go into effect and what could happen next.
Buck Taft, Airport Director, tells me he reached out to airlines for information and was told they didn't know.
He initially told me the airport would operate as usual.
Later in the day, he told me they would be following a new set of guidelines.
"We are not going to be enforcing the mask mandate in the terminal facility. However, each airline may decide to or may decide not to so it's important that you check with your airline," said Buck.
He says the Tri-Cities Airport will move to have masks optional until the TSA and Department of Homeland Security give additional information.
As of now, he tells me he'll keep in contact with airlines for any updates on what airline is and isn't requiring masks.
I also reached out to Yakima Transit and was told they're waiting to get instructions from the Federal Transportation Administration. It hasn't released any updates according to the judge's ruling.
This evening, Sea-Tac announced it'll be making masks optional. For those traveling soon, you're encouraged to check with your airline and see what their mask regulations are.
