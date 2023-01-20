PASCO, Wash. -
The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce.
Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant.
The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed Business Park.
Port of Pasco Director of Economic Development and Marketing Stephen McFadden started working at the Port of Pasco in 2020 and was asked what he wanted to see done.
McFadden said there are a lot of empty patches around the airport and he would like to see Pasco use them for an aerospace industrial complex.
"Because I've always loved aviation. I said you have those large patches of ground at the airport and I think we should be looking at modern aerospace," said McFadden.
The grant the airport received was for $416,000.
Tri-Cities Airport director Buck Taft said he wasn't expecting this grant so soon.
"I was thinking ten, twenty years down the road and we decided to put in for this grant. What's the worst they could tell us? No?" said Taft.
If you're worried about the potential new changes around the airport affecting flights in and out of the airport, Taft said no flights will be affected by future construction.
The grant will used to work on things at the aerospace complex for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
"It's still a long-haul project. It's been shortened by the grant," said McFadden.
The project is still in the early stages of a master engineering plan.
"This is step one, this is a master plan. This is all the drawings and looking at it on paper. So right now not much, we're on the paper stages," said Taft.
The Port of Pasco will start by doing an environmental assessment of the ground they want to build on, followed by a preliminary grading plan, topography survey, geotechnical sampling, cultural and archaeological analysis, FAA airspace analysis, recommended rezoning, identification of the appropriate process for public engagement regarding the proposed aerospace complex and identification of land use restrictions.
Once all this is complete, McFadden says this will add another layer to our economy.
The next phase is the feasibility plan, which will determine how many jobs will be added.
McFadden tells me he expects a mix of different job positions.
"Think you're going to see engineering jobs, manufacturing jobs, most likely some research and development jobs," said McFadden.
McFadden says the likelihood of getting a major company to come here such as Boeing is not likely, although he hasn't ruled it out in the future.
The Port of Pasco will focus more on start-up companies to work on the main goal.
"What we're really trying to go after is the future of aerospace," said McFadden.
McFadden goes on to say that you won't likely see buildings go up for another five to ten years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.