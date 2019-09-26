PASCO, WA – The Tri-Cities Airport processed 119,894 outbound passengers during the summer months of June, July, and August. This is 11 percent above last summer’s figures and sets up the airport to finish the year with another record number of travelers.

Airlines count their passengers in terms of the number of people who board an aircraft at an airport. With 286,537 enplaned passengers this year so far, PSC is up 13 percent over 2018.

All four airlines that serve PSC have shown growth this year. United Airlines currently leads the pack at a 32 percent increase, as the airline added a third daily flight to Denver last year and began new nonstop service to Los Angeles this spring. Delta Airlines served the largest number of travelers in Tri-Cities, with 55,199 enplaned passengers in the summer months, and is up 16.3 percent this summer over last. Alaska Airlines, which flies six times each day to Seattle, is up 9 percent over 2018, and Allegiant Airlines’ move to an all-Airbus fleet allowed the airline to grow 13 percent more than last year.

“With our expanded summer schedule and new nonstop flight to LA, we were able to offer more opportunities for quick and easy travel than ever before,” said Buck Taft, director of the airport. “We thank everyone in the community who chose to fly local, and hope to see you on another flight out of PSC again soon.”

The good summer news continues the growth that began last year, as a total of 785,164 people traveled through the airport in 2018—the best year on record.