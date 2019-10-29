PASCO, WA – United Airlines has announced that it will begin nonstop flights between Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The new service will begin June 4, 2020.

This is the first time that Tri-Cities Airport will have nonstop connection to the Windy City, as well as the airport’s first redeye flight. The nonstop service is currently scheduled to leave ORD at 8:00 p.m. and arrive into PSC at 9:57 p.m.; it will depart PSC at 11:38 p.m. and arrive at ORD at 5:07 a.m. The early-morning arrival will allow passengers dozens of additional connection opportunities once they’ve arrived in ORD—an enormous benefit for Tri-Cities travelers.

“We are so pleased with the investment United is making in the Tri-Cities community,” said Buck Taft, director of the airport. “This new service is a tremendous opportunity to connect to a premier Midwest hub, and we hope our travelers take advantage of the easy access to the East Coast and international connectivity that the flight will provide.”

The Chicago announcement continues to expand United’s presence in Tri-Cities. The airline began service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this year and currently provides Tri-Cities residents a total of five nonstop daily flights to Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Denver (DEN).

The new service will add to the airport’s overall passenger growth as well. The airport recently celebrated its busiest summer ever, and 2019 is set to overtake last year as Tri-Cities Airport’s best year on record.

The flight will be on an Embraer 175, a regional jet with 76 seats with First Class, United Economy Plus and United Economy classes. Tickets for the PSC-ORD service are on sale now at united.com.