Tri-Cities Airport to offer direct flights to San Diego through Allegiant Air

PASCO, WA- Allegiant announces a new nonstop route from Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) to San Diego, Calif. via San Diego International Airport (SAN) beginning May 28, 2021.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $59.
“San Diego offers a lot to visitors who are looking for outdoor recreational opportunities, from strolling on the beach to sailing or fishing in the Pacific Ocean,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.
The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
“We’re delighted to connect Tri-Cities residents with the warm weather, outdoor activities, and theme parks that make San Diego America’s Finest City,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “We also look forward to welcoming San Diegans into our award-winning wine region, parks, and waterways.”