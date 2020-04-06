TRI-CITIES, WA - Message from Amateur Radio Club: Hello, my name is Ed McLaughlin. I am a “Ham” Radio Operator here in the Tri-Cities.

I have been listening to your broadcasts telling about things various people and families have been doing while sheltering in place at home.

I am a member and past President of the club and I am also the liaison between the club and the Benton/Franklin Counties Red Cross.

Our club has a mission to supply communications for the Benton/Franklin Counties Red Cross in the event their normal forms of communication are lost in time of a disaster.

Federally licensed amateur radio operators have many frequencies and many modes of communication to be able to supply communications with other “Hams”.

Many of our club members have equipment that is portable and can be set up at a Red Cross shelter if needed.

We normally have a club meeting on the first Monday of each month at the Red Cross building in Kennewick at 7pm.

At our meetings we include a training program. This training is a means of keeping our message handling and emergency communication sharpened.

However, in order to comply with State and National health guidelines and restrictions, we will be holding our April 6th meeting as a “virtual” meeting “on the air”.

We will be using our club communication repeater for our meeting. This repeater equipment has wide coverage in the Benton/Franklin area, and is well suited for casual as well as emergency communications.

We feel this is a good way to hold the meeting, keep in touch with fellow club members and test our network message handling skills as well as having fun and staying healthy at the same time.