Tri Cities Animal Shelter holding August adoption sale

Pasco, WA - The Tri Cities Animal Shelter is currently experiencing the height of kitten season, so if you've been been considering adding a new furry addition to your family, now is the perfect time to do so.

As the months get hotter, female cats spend more time outside in the heat. And if they aren't spayed, they have a higher risk of getting pregnant. If they do become pregnant, they will give birth to a litter of kittens just two months later. This in turn causes high numbers of stray cats and kittens to end up in shelters.

"Kitten season is going to last until October. We've got a couple more months to deal with a lot of kittens and cats coming through the door. So keep us in mind," shelter director Deb Sporcich said.

The shelter currently has over one-hundred kittens and cats waiting to find their forever home, she added.

Now more than ever, the shelter said they encourage those who can to volunteer or adopt. To help combat this issue, the shelter is holding an adoption sale with prices to adopt both cats and dogs at the lowest they've been all year.

Cats and kittens are two for the price of one at 35 dollars and dogs are and puppies are 50 dollars.

Those prices also include spay and neuter, micro chip and its first shot. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from nine to five at 1312 S 18th Avenue.