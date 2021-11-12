Pasco, WA - The city of Pasco conducted a search warrant yesterday following a series of complaints.
Pasco Police Department found over 200 animals and of those 30 cats and 4 dogs were found to be malnourished and infected with disease.
Those animals were place in veterinary care and the Benton-Franklin Humane Society has taken over the shelter.
The shelter employees will be helping with the care of the animals.
The shelter is under contract with Neo's Nation Animal Foundation and the Animal Control Authority.
The city of Pasco has since terminated that contract with Animal Control.