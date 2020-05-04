KENNEWICK, WA - Governor Jay Inslee announced a partial re-opening of some outdoor recreation activities effective May 5, 2020. This includes fishing; hunting; playing golf; day use at state parks, state public lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources, and at state Fish and Wildlife areas.
Most city parks in our region have remained open during the pandemic. However, when the Stay Home, Stay Healthyinitiative went into effect, local jurisdictions were forced to close some park amenities including park restrooms. This was due to several factors including the inability to enforce social distancing standards, increased cleaning protocols, lack of availability to necessary supplies, and the unfortunate increase in vandalism.
On May 6, 2020, the cities of Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick will be coordinating efforts to reopen park restrooms throughout our community. Users are encouraged to be aware that park restrooms will be open limited hours due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Restrooms in Richland and Kennewick will be open from approximately 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily. The cities will clean the facilities and replenish supplies at least once daily (subject to availability of all supplies). Restrooms at Columbia Playfields and Horn Rapids Athletic Complex in Richland will remain closed at this time.
The Governor stressed all outdoor activities must be done with appropriate social distancing, with respect to the safety and security of participants and the people who work in outdoor recreation.
Public gatherings, events, team sports, and camping, among other things, are not resuming at this time.
More information regarding the status of Richland facilities can be found at richlandparksandrec.com. For the status of Kennewick facilities, visit go2kennewick.com.