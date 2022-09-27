TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area are holding a hiring event on Wednesday, October, 12, at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive.
According to a press release from the Workforce Development Council, police officers and correctional officers are two growing career fields that offer great pay and benefits.
Several local law enforcement agencies will be represented at the hiring event:
City of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland Police Departments
Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices
Two Rivers Correctional Institute (Umatilla, OR)
Coyote Ridge Correctional Center (Connell, WA)
Washington State Patrol
HR staff, recruiters, local police, and correctional officers will be present to answer questions and help those interested through the application process.
