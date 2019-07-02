PASCO, WA - Pasco Police informed the public Tuesday that water safety patrols are now in effect in the Tri-Cities region.

Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices are taking turns using their patrol boats on the water on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and special events throughout the summer. For now, Pasco Police have supplied Officer Tom Groom to assist (pictured), and other agencies may join later on.

The safety patrols are not only in effect for public education and safety inspections, but also for crime investigations if needed, as well as occurrences of boating under the influence.