TRI-CITIES,WA- The foundations of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center have canceled The Cancer Center Foundation’s Summer BBQ, scheduled for Saturday, July 31st and The Kadlec Foundation Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, August 6th due to an increase of COVID-19 cases as well as low vaccine rates.
Both directors of the events say the fundraisers have been rescheduled to October 8th in hopes numbers will stabilize.
“It has become increasingly apparent that due to the low vaccination rates in our community, it would be unsafe for us to continue to hold our Saturday event,” said Liz McLaughlin, executive director of the Cancer Center Foundation.
Both foundations are gearing up safety gear for local area hospitals once again to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and promote vaccinations.
The BBQ for tomorrow will still be canceled but the vaccine clinic at the Bookwalter Winery at 894 Tulip Lane in Richland will still be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit: Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation at https://tccancer.org/foundation/donations/
For the Kadlec Foundation visit: https://give.providence.org/wa/kadlec/