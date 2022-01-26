KENNEWICK - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is asking for community support after their van was the target of a vandalism and theft. Their "Cancer Crushing Van" is a 2020 Nissan NV Passenger Van 3500, which served like a shuttle.

The van was parked in the Cancer Center parking lot when the catalytic converters and oxygen sensors were cut out and stolen. The damage costs thousands of dollars and leaves the van out of commission for weeks.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is asking anyone with information to contact the Kennnewick Police Department (Case #22-03437).

Community members can also donate here: