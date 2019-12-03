KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is camping out all day long in celebration of Giving Tuesday. The team is out on Deschutes Ave. in the front parking lot of their building ready for your donations.

Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving. Organizations around the world participate. Find more information about Giving Tuesday here.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center team is trying to bring awareness and recognition to the support and collaboration the local community has given them. The services and programs at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center are only made possible through community support.

The team has been camping out on #GivingTuesday for the last five years.

The foundation has a giveaway gift planned for patients every hour.

The foundation team will be out in the front parking lot of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

If you cannot stop by the camp-out, you can donate an item off of their #GivingTuesday patient wish list here.