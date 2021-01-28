Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation to Host Drive-Up Event on February 14th

KENNEWICK, WA – On Sunday, February 14th, 2021 from 2PM to 4PM, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will be hosting a drive up event called “Crush On Cancer”.
Purchase a “Crush On Cancer Package” for pickup on Valentine’s Day at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Your package includes a 3-course cancer crushing meal from Chef Kyle Thornhill of Tsunami Catering, a wonderful bottle of wine from our Cancer Center Cellar and two Crush On Cancer beanies! One special couple will receive a bottle of Leonetti!
3-Course dinner includes Strawberry Pecan Salad with Ginger Carrot Dressing and your choice for entrée for two: Spicy Kung Pao Chicken with Cashews and Brown Rice or Fresh Cod with Red Coconut Curry, Cauliflower Rice and Grilled Zucchini or Vegan Buddha Bowl with Peanut Sauce and Avocado Dressing. The yummy dessert is Chocolate Pots De Crème with Flaked Sea Salt! The cost of this event is $100 per couple.
To register, please visit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s Facebook page or tccancer.org
For more information or to add additional people, please call Lori Lott, Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Events Coordinator at (509) 737-3373.