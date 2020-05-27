KENNEWICK,WA- Donors and guests for the 20th Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast will have to participate in a virtual event Tuesday, June 9, at 8 a.m. due to COVID-19.
The Tri Cities Cancer Center Foundation said Wednesday the virtual event will be held online and is open to all guests and the community to hear what the foundation has done this year. The virtual meeting will consist of progress made on cancer research and how to support local families in need by raising money.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Breakfast is generously sponsored by Leidos and Centerra, parent companies of Mission Support Alliance. All funds raised stay local and provide valuable non-reimbursed cancer programs and services for patients, their families, and the community.
If those interested in helping with the event you can call the Foundation office at (509) 737-3373. Reservations are required by Tuesday, June 2nd. Participants will also be able to pick-up a breakfast at one of five convenient Tri-Cities locations prior to joining the virtual event.