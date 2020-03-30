Kennewick, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is teaming up with local restaurants to provide patients with a meal during this difficult time. They are partnering with some of the restaurants and chefs who participated in our DINE OUT event in Fall 2019 for DINE IN - Cancer Crushing
COVID-19 Care.
Starting last week, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation began accepting donations online to send cancer patients a meal from one of our local cancer crushing restaurants. Donations go to support our patients and our wonderful local businesses. Donations can be made at https://tccancer.z2systems.com/np/clients/tccancer/survey.jsp?surveyId=2&
Weekly, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will announce which restaurant or chef we are partnering with on Facebook. Follow us @TCCancerCenter.
This week, patients will receive lasagnas from Chef Kyle Thornhill of Tsunami Catering. Chef Kyle is the amazing chef from our Cancer Crushing Cuisine Cooking Series. In addition, Chef Kyle also has a catering company where you can order meals for your family to take home and enjoy out of Red
Mountain Kitchen at https://www.tsunamicatering.com/