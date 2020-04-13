TRI-CITIES, WA - Message from Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation: The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is teaming up with local restaurants to provide patients with a meal during this difficult time - DINE IN - Cancer Crushing COVID-19 Care.
300 meals provided for cancer patients and their families so far with a goal of reaching at least 500. Fiction at J. Bookwalter is cooking up Shepherd’s Pie for patients this week AND they are matching meal for meal, so double the meals this week.
Friday, April 17th, our partner this week is CG Public House and Catering, they are providing fresh Turkey dinners with all the fixin’s (gravy, stuffing, green salad, rolls) for patients. We are only 60 meals away from our 500 meal goal!