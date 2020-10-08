Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation's DINE OUT Dishes Available Thru End of October

KENNEWICK, WA – On Saturday, September 12th, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation hosted their 2nd annual culinary event, DINE OUT.
This year participants ROAD TRIPPED to a number of cancer crushing restaurants around the Tri-Cities for a curbside sample of each restaurants Cancer Crushing dish. Participants voted for their favorite dish and a 2020 Cancer Crushing Restaurant of the Year was chosen. This year’s winner was The Bradley in Richland for their spiced avocado ice cream bar dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with marcona almonds.
During the entire month of October, participating restaurants will be offering their cancer crushing dishes from DINE OUT with proceeds from their dishes benefitting the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. For a complete listing of locations and dishes, please see the next page.
All funds raised stay local and provide valuable non-reimbursed cancer programs and services for patients, their families, and the community.