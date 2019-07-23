KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is holding a free skin cancer screening in partnership with Kadlec Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. The free screening will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and is by appointment only. To schedule your appointment, please call (509) 737-3420.

Skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the U.S. With over 300 days of sunshine in our region, residents must protect themselves from harmful UV rays. According to the National Institute of Health, individuals should be checked for any suspicious skin markings and any changes in the way their skin looks. Early detection leads to more treatment options and better outcomes. If not treated, some types of skin cancer cells can spread to other tissues and organs. Kathleen Ledwick, DCNP of Kadlec Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, will provide spot checks to help keep you healthy. Our community is encouraged to take part in this free screening.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling

the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at (509) 737-3420.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is able to offer programs like this, at no cost, thanks to community support through the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. Donations to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation stay local and provide valuable non-reimbursed cancer programs and services for patients, their families, and the community.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is proud to celebrate 25 years of caring for our community by providing world-class cancer treatment, survivorship, prevention and early detection programs delivered with excellence here at home. We are YOUR Tri-Cities Cancer Center. To learn more about the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, please visit www.tccancer.org.