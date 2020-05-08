Kennewick, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is excited to announce that we are making a change to the way we are offering our Cancer Crushing Cuisine Cooking Classes for the next few months to ensure the health and safety of our patients, community and staff.
Starting in May, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in partnership with Chef Kyle Thornhill of Tsunami Catering will be offering fun and educational cooking classes called Small Bytes that you can take from the comfort of your own home. The classes will be led by Chef Thornhill and will highlight the cancer fighting properties of the ingredients in the dish being prepared.
Each class will be held from 6:00-7:00PM using Zoom. Each cooking class will be unique and will be limited to 8 participants per class. Ingredients for the virtual class will be delivered the day of the class to each participant via a no-contact delivery. To register or for more information, please visit tccancer.org/cuisine
When: Wed, May 20th | Wed, June 10th | Wed, August 12th | Wed, October 14th from 6:00-7:00PM Where: Comfort of your own home
Cost: $40 per individual per session ($20 for supplies and apron; $20 will go to the TCCC Foundation to fund the building of a community garden)