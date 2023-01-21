RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington.
This event continues making waves in our community.
The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River.
People from all over the Tri-Cities were lining up in costumes and trying their best to stay warm.
This is Tobaski Snipes fire polar plunge, when asked if he was cold...
"Absolutely not, not at all. Anytime you're doing something that feels right, it's not cold at all," said Snipes.
For some, this isn't their first Polar Plunge, and make a tradition out of it.
Daniel Irish is the regional director for Special Olympics Washington and he is one of those who have taken the plunge before.
"We have roughly about 160 plungers jumping today. I'm not sure what the temperature is today but the water is 32 degrees," said Irish.
The Columbia River had chunks of ice in the water and several members of the Columbia Dive Rescue were on the scene to help with escorting plungers out of the water in case of an emergency.
Irish said "I will be going in. I go in every year. Probably about two or three times going in," said Irish.
Sawyer Torrescano is a Special Olympian who is attending his first Polar Plunge.
"It's going to be fun. I've never done it before. This is my first experience, we'll see how it is," said Torrescano.
Torrescano raised money in a fundraiser so he could participate in this year's plunge.
In fact, Torrescano raised the most money for his fundraiser.
After people plunged into the water, plungers made their way to the hot tubs on site to warm up.
Irish says the goal is to raise $80,000.
Before the plungers jumped in Irish said they'd already raised just above $55,000.
