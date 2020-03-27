TRI-CITIES, WA - With the unprecedented COVID-19 impacting the region, our health care providers are in need of our help. Critical health supplies are in demand at the four regional hospitals (Trios, Lourdes, Kadlec, and Prosser Memorial) and across the health care industry. TRIDEC, Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tri-Cities, partnered to help gather the needed supplies.

All our local health care providers have a critical shortage of these items and global supply chains have ceased to exist. As the Tri-Cities community has come together to meet this urgent need, a central, easy to access location was needed. The members of the Tri-Cities Business and Visitor Center volunteered to be that central donation point while helping to communicate the need to the business community and the public at large.

During the three-day event (Monday, March 23 - Wednesday, March 25, 2020), we collected over 26,000 units of personal protective equipment for our emergency responders and healthcare workers. The Tri-City community came out strong in support of this effort. We are grateful to everyone who donated.

A special thank you to the following businesses who provided large donations: CSS Farms, Kennewick School District, LIGO Hanford Observatory, O’Brien Construction, Pasco High School Bulldog Booster Club, and Spectrum.

“We were asked by members of our board from the healthcare community to get the word out to the business community and ask them to donate any excess supplies,” said Karl Dye, President of TRIDEC. “We had no idea what the response would be, but this is incredible!” he added. “It shows the level of connection and commitment to our community that we all share.”

“Our community is amazing, thank you! The health care teams across our region are so grateful for the support. It is truly inspiring. We would also like to express our appreciation to the business community for launching this effort, and for our EMS partners for being the ongoing community collection site,” said Jim Hall, Director of Executive and Community Relations.

While we received over 26,000 units of PPE, there still is a need for this equipment as the Tri-Cities healthcare community continues to experience shortages. The demand for PPE has created a severe shortage of PPE across the world. The supply cannot keep up with the demand.