TRI-CITIES,WA- Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH) announced a grant of $50,000from the medical aid organization Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers for medical funding. TCCH was recognized for the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances, services, staff, and patients of community health centers.
“Access to primary care is what keeps people healthy and out of the hospital, and the frontline work of Tri-Cities Community Health and other nonprofit community health centers across the U.S. is more critical than ever with the onset of COVID-19,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe.
The organization said more healthcare benefits will be needed as numbers rise throughout the Tri-Cities.
For more information about Tri-Cities Community Health, log on to www.myTCCH.org