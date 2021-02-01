Tri-Cities community virtual Healthcare Career Fair

TRI-CITIES, WA - Join WorkSource, Columbia Basin College, and TC Futures for a virtual career fair focused on the Healthcare field.
he event will be Wednesday, February 24 from 10 AM to 12 PM.
Healthcare providers searching for candidates and healthcare workers searching employment are encouraged to attend.
Click HERE to register
This event will:
- Offer employers an excellent opportunity to fulfill their active and future staffing requirements with well-trained healthcare workers
- Connect qualified health care workers to businesses/agencies that are hiring now
- Allow participants to meet with healthcare training providers & learn about community resources that can assist in paying for needed training