Construction companies in the Tri-Cities are experiencing a labor shortage. One company that is experiencing that is Amos Construction.
The owner Steve Amos has been working in construction for decades and he has never experienced a shortage like this before.
"I can't put my finger on any one problem I am not really sure what's driving this problem that we are all having," said Amos.
Amos has had to even turn down multiple business opportunities in the past year because of the lack of workers.
"In 2018 we turned away as much work as we actually did," said Amos.
Amos and his company have resorted to trying many different things to recruit quality workers.
"We have gone as so far to run radio ads we got people sitting on corners with hire signs," said Amos. "We run Facebook postings, Craigslist ads, Twitter accounts and advertising all over town."
Amos has also started a program to combat the lack of workers without experience problem. The program trains those who have aspirations of working in the industry and in the two months that it has been around it has already successfully recruited new workers.