Tri-Cities could lose an estimated $3 million due to canceled Water Follies

TRI-CITIES,WA- The Tri-Cities could lose an estimated $3 million due to the cancelation of the Water Follies.
The Water Follies Board of Directors voted on Monday to cancel the event after voting to postpone it back in June. The Board of Directors had hope the Tri-Cities would have advanced in Washington's Safe Start Program, so they could have had the event in September.
According to Visit Tri-Cities, the estimated $3 million dollars is part of the city's visitor spending. Last year the area had it's best year with $560 million coming from tourists. Visit Tri-Cities claims events like Water Follies help boost that visitor spending and strengthen the local economy.
"People spending money in hotels and hotels staff a lot of workers and those workers go out in the community and they are buying services," said Michael Novakovich the President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. "So whether they are buying cars or pumping gas or anything that you and I go out and do, it has ripple effects."
"This is money that is lost we will never get it back again," said Blotz. "This is our heyday from the beginning of April through the end of September, every weekend we would typically be 100 percent full, this year I am about 30 percent full."
The Water Follies Board of Directors is working with the Benton Franklin Health District in hopes of having a drive-in air show. They hope to have the event in 2021 but Novakovich claims the best way to help make up for the loss in money now is to support local businesses.
"Everybody doing their part so we got a place that you and I can enjoy for years to come and we can bring people into the community that spend $3 million at a boat race during Water Follies," said Novakovich.