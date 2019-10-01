Jose Omana Azpeitia

PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Jose Omana Azpeitia. Azpeitia is charged with rape in the third degree.

Azpeitia's aliases include Ismael Lopez-Azpeitia, Antonio Jose Lopez, and Jose Antonio Lopez. His last known residence city is Pasco.

Azpeitia is 43 years old (DOB: 06/12/1976), Hispanic, 5’06", 120 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. He has several tattoos: a cross on his right shoulder, "Jordan" on his left forearm, "Brandon" on his left shoulder, praying hands on his left shoulder, and an eagle on his left forearm.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or reach them on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.orgNo questions, no hassles.

Warrant is valid as of the day of submittal. There is no guarantee the individual listed still has a valid warrant as of a later date. Please check to see that the warrant is confirmed.

Effective Date: 10/01/19

Tags

Recommended for you