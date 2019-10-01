PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Jose Omana Azpeitia. Azpeitia is charged with rape in the third degree.

Azpeitia's aliases include Ismael Lopez-Azpeitia, Antonio Jose Lopez, and Jose Antonio Lopez. His last known residence city is Pasco.

Azpeitia is 43 years old (DOB: 06/12/1976), Hispanic, 5’06", 120 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. He has several tattoos: a cross on his right shoulder, "Jordan" on his left forearm, "Brandon" on his left shoulder, praying hands on his left shoulder, and an eagle on his left forearm.

Warrant is valid as of the day of submittal. There is no guarantee the individual listed still has a valid warrant as of a later date. Please check to see that the warrant is confirmed.

Effective Date: 10/01/19