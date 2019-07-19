KENNEWICK, WA – Tickets for the 16th Annual Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks go on sale on Friday, July 26.

There are four games for Seahawks fans to choose from: a preseason game on August 29 against the Oakland Raiders, the regular season home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8, a regular season game on October 20 against the Baltimore Ravens, and a regular season game on December 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Tickets for the Raiders game will be $65 per ticket, tickets for the Bengals game will be $180, and the Chargers and Cardinals tickets will go for $175 each. All tickets include taxes and fees.

The tickets will be available starting at 8 am on July 26 at the Regional Chamber office inside the Business & Visitor Center at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick. Tickets are first come, first serve. People will be able to order tickets over the phone starting at 9 am by calling the Chamber at 509.736.0510. Any tickets that are not purchased on Friday will be put up for sale on tricityregionalchamber.com on Monday, July 29.

For more information, contact Elisabeth Holt, Regional Chamber Vice President, at 509-491-3237 or elisabeth.holt@tricityregionalchamber.com.

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst, convener and champion for community and business prosperity. For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509.736.0510.