PASCO, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on January 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food boxes and other essential items will be distributed to those in need at the event in the Gesa Stadium parking lot.
According to the Diversity and Inclusion Council no questions will be asked, no forms need to be filled out and no information shared to receive the food or other items.
