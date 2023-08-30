RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is providing English Second Language and citizenship classes beginning September 12.
English Second Language or ESL classes are available for anyone with beginner or advanced knowledge.
The ESL course will focus on conversation and vocabulary.
A weekly commitment is expected for the ESL course.
Classes meet every Tuesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. September to May.
To attend the ESL course there is a $12 fee for materials. However, the fee will be refunded to the student if attendance requirements are met.
Citizenship classes will also be available.
Citizenship classes meet every Tuesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Students for the citizenship class will be required to purchase a $15 workbook. The workbook will be available at the first class.
Free childcare will be available to any students. The childcare is offered for any kids from preschool to 5th grade.
ESL and citizenship classes meet at West Side Church, 603 Wright Avenue, Richland, Washington.
Classes meet every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning September 12.
For more information about ESL classes call Marion Dowell at (509) 946-1978
For more information about citizenship courses call Kip McGilliard at (217) 508-9989
