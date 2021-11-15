Tri-Cities, WA - The Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 4th Annual Diversity Summit.
Last year, the summit was held on line due to the pandemic and this year... they are doing it once again.
The Chamber wants to increase awareness of issues that are affecting the community. The summit started off with speeches by WSU Tri-Cities MOSAIC Coordinator, Kauser Gwaduri who works to promote diversity on campus.
Gwaduri says, "Even though the summit may be once a year, the diversity work is every day."
The summit is running through Wednesday with a list of presentations and table talks.
The summit will conclude Wednesday with a keynote speaker and presentation of the Tri-Cities Champion of Diversity Award.
One of the goals the summit is expecting, spark conversations among the community especially within the work force.
President and CEO of Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lori Mattson says, "What we're really hoping is that people will discuss the topics and create their own open and meaningful dialogue within their workplace and peer groups."
Tuesday, the summit will offer a DEI toolkit and show you how to use those tools in your every day lives.
You can listen in and see how some CEO's are using those tools in their work environment.
Wednesday, the presentation of the awards will take place. Last year was the first time they presented an award and they decided to do it once more.
The award is handed to two recipients which showcase leadership and diversity in Tri-Cities.
The two are decided by a panel and is awarded to one individual and a company or group.
For more on how you can register for a session be sure to visit their website.