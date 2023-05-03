RICHLAND, Wash.- A 38-year-old has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs has been sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison.
Jose Mendoza-Ruelas was found to be part of a drug trafficking ring that was covered up by a legitimate landscaping business. He was first taken into custody when he was organizing a pickup of 30 pounds of methamphetamine. He has admitted to receiving 50-6,000 fentanyl pills as part of his ring.
Mendoza-Ruelas is being charged for plans to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Law enforcement seized over $160,000 from a hidden compartment in his walls, along with several loaded semi-automatic rifles.
