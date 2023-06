A bid by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to reinstate the state’s strict ban on most abortions has failed. In a rare 3-3 split decision Friday, the state's supreme court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The outcome distinguishes Iowa from more than a dozen states across the country that severely limit access to abortion, at least for now. The ruling doesn’t preclude Reynolds and lawmakers from passing a new law restricting abortion, however. Currently, abortions are allowed in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.