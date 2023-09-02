PASCO, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Fantasy Faire has been going strong since Friday and continues to today and tomorrow, featuring cosplay, vendors, shows and more.

The event takes place at the Pasco Red Lion Hotel. Tickets to get into the event can be found on the Tri-Cities Fantasy Faire website. Tickets are $30 per person for the entire weekend.

The faire features several performances and events like a magician, a hypnotist, knight battles and tabletop games through Gamesfest, a tabletop gaming convention happening alongside the Tri-Cities Fantasy Faire this weekend at the Red Lion Hotel.

The faire also serves as a platform for local artists, writers and performers to showcase their talents along with allowing creative people to connect with each other through a shared love for fantasy.