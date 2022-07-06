Tri-Cities filmmakers win Best Indie Short Film in Las Vegas Independent Film Festival

RICHLAND, Wash. — Local filmmakers of Tri-Cities’ 2047 Productions won Best Indie Short Film at the Las Vegas Independent Film Festival on Monday, July 4 for their film “Gamma Man.” The film was written by Randy R. LaBarge and Greg Martin and was directed by Nat Saenz.
“Gamma Man” tells the story of an extremely shy guy meeting the girl of his dreams in a bookstore. He tries to keep conversation with her when the store is robbed. His alter ego kicks in and he tries to save the day.
The eleventh 2047 Productions film, “Gamma Man” features cast and crew from around the area. Local actors include Jantz Levin, Diana Milton, Justin Gibbons, Effie Xantheas, Corey Jenkins Jr., Whitney Holland, Tamara Pomponio, Heidi Dagle, Erick Lopez and Zoe Pixler, with special guest appearances from John Hickey. The film studio was established in 2012 and focuses on growing the film industry in the region.
“Gamma Man” was exclusively filmed at the Richland bookstore Xenophile Bibliopole, Armorer and Chronopolis, which specializes in Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror.
