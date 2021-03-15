PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities residents who are homebound and not able to drive to Kennewick's Mass vaccination site can now receive COVID-19 vaccines at home thanks to the Pasco Fire Department.
Debra Blouin wants to see her family--and do it safely.
"I would like to be able to visit with my daughter, son, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren," said Blouin. "Because I'm stuck in the bed I am not able to get out to visit with them so they have to come into our home."
She's been navigating how she could get her vaccine to make that happen.
"I didn't know how I would be able to get the vaccine," said Blouin.
Then, less than a week ago, the Pasco Fire Department launched a program that delivers vaccines to people who can't leave their homes. Ben Shearer, Community Risk Reduction Specialist from Pasco Fire says they're at an even higher risk since people come into their homes for services. They knew they had to do something.
"You know, these people are bed-bound. There's no way they're going to make it out to get vaccinated. So we put the program together, worked with the health district, and they gave us the vaccines to come out here and do this," said Shearer.
Right after Debra's physical therapist told her about this service, she filled out the paperwork and she got a call within 24 hours. Pasco Fire works with BFHD and community partners to help make these vaccines more widely available for people who are homebound.
"It's all about risk reduction, which is what Pasco Fire does. We're out here just trying to keep the risk down for our most vulnerable citizens in this case--so if we have to deliver the services to them to keep them from being at risk--that's what we're gonna do," said Shearer.
Now that she got her vaccine--what seemed like a distant possibility is now a reality for Debra.
"I appreciate the Pasco Fire Department and I appreciate the fact that I was taken into consideration," said Blouin.
Richland Fire Department is doing the same type of program and they are hoping to start delivering vaccines as early as this week. Benton County Fire District Four is delivering vaccines as well. Additionally, the Kennewick Fire Department will be administering vaccines at a few people's homes, but they aren't launching a specific program.
You can call BFHD at (509) 460-4200 for information and screening.