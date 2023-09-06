RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:38 p.m. According to Richland Fire and Emergency Services, the fire has grown to an estimated 5 to 7 acres in size.
Progression has stopped however, the fire is not contained.
crews will be working through the night to suppress the fire.
Bateman Island is closed indefinitely.
2:26 p.m. According to Richland Fire Department Chief Randy Aust, the fire is currently estimated to be 2.5 acres in size.
Walla Walla County has also responded to assist with mutual aid.
The island will be closed for the next 24 hours according to Chief Aust
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Multiple fire agencies are responding to a fire burning on Bateman Island.
The Richland Fire Department, Pasco FD , Walla Walla Fire and Benton County District #4 are all on scene of the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
