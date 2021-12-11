Tri-Cities Food Bank sees increased need during pandemic, holiday season

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&