KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The opening of Tri-Cities' first food truck mecca has been delayed to June 1, previously expected to open April 1.
Chris Corbin is opening the mecca, which will feature a variety of food trucks surrounding a 7,000 square foot building. The center space will hold seating, a small concert venue, restrooms and Corbin's own restaurant. Brady's Brats and Burgers is named after Corbin's son. The mecca will be called Summer's Hub, named after Corbin's daughter.
Food trucks will be able to rent a space at Summer's Hub for $1,000 per month. The fee covers natural gas, electricity and water.
"We have trucks from barbecue trucks, breakfast trucks, coffee trucks, Venezuelan food, the regular taco trucks and then it just goes on from there," said Corbin. "So the food that is going to be here is going to be very diverse, and you'll have an option from morning to night, breakfast to dinner."
If you or someone you know would be interested in a spot at Summer's Hub, contact Corbin at thehubkennewick@gmail.com.
