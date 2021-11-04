Tri-Cities Helping Heroes is hosting a Veteran's Day celebration in Downtown Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Helping Heroes, a local non-profit working to support the unmet needs of our Veterans and military community, is hosting a Veteran's Day celebration in Downtown Historic Kennewick (204 W Kennewick Ave) on November 11th starting at 11:00AM.
Vicki Evans, a Military Bugler for the VFW and American Legion Honor guards, will be singing and playing the trumpet throughout the event.
Veteran's will receive a free dinner coupon, with ID, from local supporter, Texas Roadhouse. Coupons will be available for pick-up at the event or at Players Sports Bar and Grill on Kennewick Avenue.
Krispy Creme Donuts, Mazzie Mobile Boutique, VFW will have poppies available, door prizes and much more will available for everyone to enjoy.
If you can't make it to the Veteran's Day event, you can still support Tri-Cites Helping Heroes and our Veterans here locally. You can find us on Facebook at tchelpingheroes.