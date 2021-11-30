Tri-Cities, WA- It's that time of the year again. The holiday lights have started and we are here to tell you where you can find them.
We've created an interactive map for you to be able to visit some festive houses in the area.
If you wish to showcase your festive home this season, head to the link and fill out the required information.
Be sure to submit a photo of your holiday lights so that others can see what you house looks like.
And if you simply want to see the lights, head over to the link and find the houses you want to see on the map! You can even get directions to the house and more!