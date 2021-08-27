TRI-CITIES,WA- With covid patients filling beds, Tri-Cities' hospitals are on divert virtually every day, turning away ambulances and forcing them to take patients to further hospitals.
"EMS professionals hospital workers, emergency room workers, healthcare workers in general are stretched to the breaking point," Explained Kevin Hodges.
Hodges is the EMS medical program director for Benton and Franklin Counties.
He went into detail about the snowball effect that's happening in the medical field due to low vaccination rates, refusal to abide by the mask mandates and overall sky rocketing hospitalizations due to covid-19.
"As the hospitals get full of these patients, that fills the emergency department. As the emergency department fills up that fills up the emergency waiting room. As those fill, that transmits down to the EMS providers," said Hodges.
Now there's a longer wait time if you need a doctor, which stresses the whole EMS system.
When hospitals are full they go into divert mode.
It's a last ditch effort to decompress the hospital, but it causes again, another snowball effect.
Ambulances can't take patients to close hospitals if they're full, that means transport times are longer.
When transports are farther that means, that 911 unit is out of service for a prolonged period of time and not serving it's city.
Everything is connected and Hodges says it seems to lead back to the unvaccinated.
"At this point it is a disease of the unvaccinated and unfortunately it continues to be spread through ignorance of public health measures or flaunting of public health measures," Hodges said.
He went on to say front line workers don't want your verbal thank you anymore, now they want action.