KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The 92nd Washington Future Farmers of America State Convention will be held from May 12 through May 14, 2022, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Almost 2,000 FFA members accompanied by guests from all of Washington State will attend the convention.
“Tri-Cities is beyond thrilled to welcome the FFA State Convention for the first time to our community,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. “The Visit Tri-Cities team is working hard to build back convention and group business. Our community securing this convention and bringing 2,000 people into the Tri-Cities is such a win."
According to Visit Tri-Cities, the FFA State Convention generates an economic impact of $661,496.
The FFA State Convention was formerly held in Pullman every year since its inception 92 years ago.
