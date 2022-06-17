Tri-Cities included in Wine Flies Free promotion

PASCO, Wash. —
The Tri-Cities Airport is introducing its new Wine Flies Free Program, allowing aha! passengers to take their favorite regional wine with them on their flight.
From June 17 through November 30, travelers can take a dedicated wine bottle case as a free checked bag on aha! flights to Reno-Tahoe. While booking, select the Wine Flies Free option, then declare your wine during airport check-in.
Within 50 miles of Tri-Cities, there are over 200 wineries, including in the Columbia Valley, Prosser, Red Mountain and Walla Walla Valley. These wines will be able to fly for free, so travelers can enjoy them beyond the region.
“This program is beneficial to both our local and visiting passengers,” said Tri-Cities Airport Director, Buck Taft. “It gives our residents the chance to bring a piece of home with them the next time they travel, and it gives our visitors the opportunity to take home a unique souvenir that will help them remember the beauty of our region.”
