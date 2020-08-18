RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI) will kick-off its Twelfth Anniversary program on Thursday, October 1st.
Out of the abundance of caution due to Covid-19 and for the safety of our attendee’s, film guests and staff, this year’s TRIFI film festival will be virtual this year instead of an in-person event.
As a part of a rapidly growing Northwest independent film community, TRIFI has screened more than 1,500 independent (Indie) short and feature films from around the world over the past twelve years. This year’s festival garnered more than 130 film submissions from nearly 20 different countries.
The TRIFI Film Festival will run from Thursday, October 1st through Saturday October 3rd Films to be shown include independent award-winning feature films, documentaries, music videos and shorts in the Sci-Fi, Animation, Horror, Documentary, Comedy and Fan Film genres.
The 72 Hour Film Challenge pushes filmmakers to write, shoot, and edit a short film within the 72 hour window of the weekend of September 25th. This short production period puts the focus on quick decisions and decisive shooting. It also forces new film makers to “just shoot it”, often with outstanding results. For more information about the 72 Hour Film Challenge, check out: http://www.trifi.org/72-hour-film-challenge/.
Tickets for this year’s Tri-Cities International Film Festival are only $10 for a single day pass or $30 for an All-Fest (full weekend) Pass. Tickets can be purchased on the web at: https://filmfreeway.com/TriCitiesInternationalFilmFestival/tickets.
Film schedules, and content information will be found at the TRIFI website, www.trifi.org, once program schedules have been developed.