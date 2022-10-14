TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI) is back from October 14 through 16, showcasing indie films from across the world at the Uptown Theater. It spotlights films made on a limited budget, but not limited imagination, according to the website.
Over three days, TRIFI will show 65 films. On Friday, all-age films will be shown, including “Hanford,” the documentary made by a Hanford High School student. Saturday will feature numerous PNW directors, plus entries in the 72 Hour Film Challenge. Teams entered to write, shoot and edit a short film in 72 hours. A fully broken-down schedule is available online.
You can buy a one-day pass for $10 or an all-fest pass for $25.
