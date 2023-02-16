Tri-Cities is 'heart of Coug Nation,' says WSU Athletics

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington State Athletics hosted a “Night with Cougar Athletics” fundraising event on February 16 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. The event was sponsored by Gesa Credit Union and featured Washington State University head coaches and former athletes, plus lots of cougs in attendance.
The night included a social hour and dinner, plus live and silent auctions. During the social hour, attendees could meet and greet with several notable guests. They could also take pictures with Butch T. Cougar and the cheerleaders. All proceeds went toward WSU Athletics.
“Well, I think the biggest thing is just, celebrating all things cougs,” said head football coach Jake Dickert. “You know, as a whole athletic department, to me the Tri-Cities is really the heartbeat of Coug Nation, and just excited about spreading the love.”
Throughout the night, it was made clear just how valuable the fan base in Tri-Cities is to WSU Athletics.
“To be able to come here, bring all of our coaches, bring some of our staff, celebrate Washington State, raise some money for our student athletes… the heart of the state might as well be here in the Tri-Cities,” said Athletic Director Pat Chun.
