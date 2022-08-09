KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police.
KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on August 8 around the 800 block of W Klamath Avenue. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for first degree robbery.
The other two suspects were both found the next day around the 2500 block of Duportail Street in Richland. KPD and RPD together arrested a 38-year-old woman, who was booked for first degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding. They also arrested a 33-year-old man for second degree robbery.
